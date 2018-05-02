Man waives preliminary hearing for theft from UPS facility, arrested afterward for unrelated crime

Two suspects who police say were at the heart of a massive series of thefts from a Pittsburgh UPS facility waived their preliminary hearings today.
Former UPS manager Bradley Thomas tried to avoid making eye contact with Channel 11 Wednesday while his coworker, Roseanne Carey, tried hiding behind her purse.
Thomas and Carey both waived their hearings and agreed to stand trial on charges they stole very expensive items from package at the UPS distribution center in Pittsburgh and pawned them off in Monroeville.
Police said Carey helped with the thefts, but it was Thomas who was the mastermind.
Investigators said as a manager, Thomas could identify high-value packages and where they were placed on the trucks.
From 2015 to 2017, Thomas is accused of sealing gold coins, jewelry, a $25,000 diamond and a gun which all totaled more than $120,000.
Right after Thomas waived his hearing, sheriff's deputies took him into custody for violating a PFA that his estranged wife took out against him.
UPS told Channel 11 claims are still coming in and the diamond and gun haven't been recovered.
