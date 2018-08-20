Man who got new trial on rape conviction turns himself in after bond revoked

GREENSBURG, Pa. - A man who got a new trial on an old rape conviction is back in jail.
John Kunco surrendered to police at the Greensburg courthouse just before 4 p.m. on Monday, according to our partners at the Trib.
Kunco is accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl in McKees Rocks.
He was released from prison in May after spending 28 years behind bars for a 1990 rape case.
A judge decided that the evidence used to convict him three decades ago had been based on unreliable science and ordered a new trial.
But now that bond has been revoked because of new allegations.
Kunco is expected to have a hearing on the bond revocation within the next month.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman walking dog killed in apparent alligator attack on Hilton Head Island
- Pregnant woman, 2 daughters likely strangled, records show
- North Catholic HS sign vandalized amid pressure to remove Cardinal Wuerl’s name
- VIDEO: SNAP holds protest outside Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}