Man who got new trial on rape conviction turns himself in after bond revoked

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - A man who got a new trial on an old rape conviction is back in jail.

    John Kunco surrendered to police at the Greensburg courthouse just before 4 p.m. on Monday, according to our partners at the Trib.

    Kunco is accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl in McKees Rocks.

    He was released from prison in May after spending 28 years behind bars for a 1990 rape case.

    A judge decided that the evidence used to convict him three decades ago had been based on unreliable science and ordered a new trial.

    But now that bond has been revoked because of new allegations.

    Kunco is expected to have a hearing on the bond revocation within the next month. 

