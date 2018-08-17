  • Man freed by Innocence Project now facing child sex assault charges

    MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. - A man recently granted a new trial after serving 27 years in prison on a rape conviction was arrested yesterday on new charges that he sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl known to the family in McKees Rocks.

    John Kunco was found guilty of rape and other charges for a 1990 attack on a woman in her New Kensington home. He was sentenced to serve 45 to 90 years in prison.

    The Innocence Project took on his case, and new evidence convinced a judge to grant Kunco a new trial. He was released from jail in May. 

    He is now being held without bail in the Allegheny County Jail on the new charges and is awaiting a preliminary hearing later this month.

