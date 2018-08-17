MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. - A man recently granted a new trial after serving 27 years in prison on a rape conviction was arrested yesterday on new charges that he sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl known to the family in McKees Rocks.
John Kunco was found guilty of rape and other charges for a 1990 attack on a woman in her New Kensington home. He was sentenced to serve 45 to 90 years in prison.
The Innocence Project took on his case, and new evidence convinced a judge to grant Kunco a new trial. He was released from jail in May.
He is now being held without bail in the Allegheny County Jail on the new charges and is awaiting a preliminary hearing later this month.
Channel 11's Shelley Bortz is going through the criminal complaint and will have more details on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
