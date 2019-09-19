EDGEWOOD, Pa. - A bank in Edgewood was robbed Wednesday by a man who was later shot and killed by police at an apartment building in Wilkinsburg, authorities said Thursday.
Police said 49-year-old Shawn Stevens robbed the Citizens Bank inside the Giant Eagle in Edgewood Towne Center about 3 p.m.
Related Headlines
>>RELATED STORY: Serial bank robbery suspect shot, killed by police as he threatened woman with knife
Stevens handed the teller a note demanding money. When the teller didn't immediately hand over money, Stevens threatened to shoot the teller, police said.
Surveillance video from the bank helped authorities positively identify Stevens as the same person who robbed two other banks in Pittsburgh, investigators said.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
When authorities searched an apartment in Wilkinsburg Wednesday night, they found Stevens, who was shot and killed as he threatened a woman with a knife.
TRENDING NOW:
- Infant in critical condition with multiple skull and bone fractures, father charged
- Navy verifies UFO videos are real, shouldn't have been released
- Police officer accused of sexually assaulting woman in police vehicle
- VIDEO: Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez denied bail, facing more charges
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}