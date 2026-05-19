2 people convicted in 71-year-old Westmoreland County woman’s murder sentenced to life in prison

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Two people who were convicted in the shooting death of a 71-year-old woman in Westmoreland County have received their sentences.

In February, Melissa Fox-Beacom, 51, and Matthew Bates, 20, were found guilty of killing Alice Robson after a week-long trial. They were convicted on charges of first-degree murder, criminal solicitation, criminal conspiracy and abuse of a corpse.

Information shared by Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli’s Office on Tuesday said Fox-Beacom and Bates were sentenced to life in prison without parole. The sentence came from Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio.

Robson, Fox-Beacom’s mother, was found shot twice in the head on Dec. 11, 2023, in a crawlspace under the porch of her house on Furnace Lane in St. Clair Township.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>>Missing woman, 71, found dead in St. Clair Township

Police said Robert Jack, a third defendant, also conspired to kill Robson. According to court testimony, Bates gave Jack a gun so he could kill Robson, at Bates and Fox-Beacom’s direction, the DA’s office says. The gun was later found in Donegal Lake.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>>Gun used in recent homicide found in Donegal Lake

Jack is scheduled to appear in court in July.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group