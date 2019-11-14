BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An SUV ended up inside a Hallmark store in Butler Township after crashing through the front window, and it was all caught on video.
Click here to see more photos of the damage left behind.
The store is in the popular shopping center Butler Commons, which is right off Route 356.
No one was injured, but employees had to jump out of the way to avoid getting hit.
The store's owner showed Channel 11 the damage left behind: shattered glass and toppled merchandise after the SUV crashed through the storefront.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive Butler County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mother charged after search for her, 2 children following frantic phone call
- WATCH LIVE: Trump impeachment hearings live stream, live updates
- Have a cardigan? Wear it Wednesday to celebrate kindness
- VIDEO: Blind woman mugged while walking home from local church
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Crews are now boarding up where the windows were smashed in, and the store owner said his manager was just feet from where the vehicle stopped.
Police believe the woman driving the SUV was pulling into a spot and somehow hit the gas instead of the brake.
That 67-year-old woman was shaken up but not injured. It's unclear when the store will reopen.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}