Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a man wanted for breaking into a woman’s home and threatening to kill her and her family.
Brett Sanderson, 30, is suspected of breaking into a home in Croyle Township, Cambria County, on Nov. 23.
Police said Sanderson went into the victim’s bedroom, put a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her and her family. He also allegedly choked the woman, pushed her off a porch, dragged her through a yard and punched her in the face.
Sanderson fled in a black 2017 Mazda3, according to authorities. He later fled from his home into a field after he was confronted by police.
Sanderson is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Police said Sanderson is considered armed and dangerous and has ties to the Johnstown and Pittsburgh areas. He is believed to be driving the black Mazda3, which has Pennsylvania license plate number KJN2432.
Sanderson is charged with burglary, strangulation, criminal trespass, terroristic threats, theft by unlawful taking, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
Anyone with information on Sanderson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Troop A, Ebensburg Station at 814-471-6500.
