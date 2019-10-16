UPDATE: Mason Rudolph has officially cleared the league's concussion protocol, according to a release from the team.
The Steelers confirmed that Rudolph was "cleared by an independent neurological consultant to fully return to action following the team's bye weekend."
This afternoon #Steelers QB Mason Rudolph was cleared by an independent neurological consultant to fully return to action following the team's bye weekend. Rudolph is no longer in the concussion protocol.— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 16, 2019
Head coach Mike Tomlin announced earlier Wednesday that Rudolph would be the team's starter moving forward, despite Devlin Hodges recording the win in Los Angeles.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Mason Rudolph has not yet officially cleared the league's concussion protocol, but Mike Tomlin said Wednesday that when that happens, Rudolph will return to the role as the team's starting quarterback.
"That guy is our quarterback when he clears the protocol, and it's as simple as that," Tomlin said. "We appreciate the efforts of Duck (Devlin Hodges) and all, but as soon as he is ready to go, he's ready to go."
