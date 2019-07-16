GREENSBURG, Pa. - A massive sinkhole in Greensburg has crews working Tuesday to make repairs.
The hole opened up off Route 30, in the area between Gander Outdoors of Greensburg and Dino's Sports Lounge.
The sinkhole is so big that when Channel 11 News arrived at the scene, equipment being used to dig in it could barely be seen from the roadway.
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is working to find out what caused the sinkhole and what crews are doing to fix it -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
