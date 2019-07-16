  • Massive sinkhole opens up off Route 30

    Updated:

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - A massive sinkhole in Greensburg has crews working Tuesday to make repairs.

    The hole opened up off Route 30, in the area between Gander Outdoors of Greensburg and Dino's Sports Lounge.

    Related Headlines

    The sinkhole is so big that when Channel 11 News arrived at the scene, equipment being used to dig in it could barely be seen from the roadway. 

    Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is working to find out what caused the sinkhole and what crews are doing to fix it -- for Channel 11 Morning News.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories