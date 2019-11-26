WASHINGTON CO., Pa. - Every vote counts. That's what a candidate said after he had to pick a ball out of a bag to determine the winner of a Washington County election that initially ended in a tie.
The two men running for the Avella Area School Board chose balls out of a bag Tuesday at the Board of Elections in Washington. And if that seems a bit old-school, it's because it is.
The elections supervisor told Channel 11 this is the way it's been done in that district since the 1930s.
We'll show you the strange, seemingly outdated process to pick the winner of an election – on 11 News at 5:15.
