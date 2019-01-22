PITTSBURGH - Mayor Bill Peduto is responding to the Alleghney County Dstrict Attorney Stephen Zappala's comments about proposed gun reform in Pittsburgh with a simple challenge: "Arrest me."
In December, Peduto and other city leaders proposed “common-sense” gun measures, which they say will make city streets, schools, places of worship and families safer.
Just one month later, Zappala called the gun reform plan "unconstitutional" and said there could be legal consequences for Peduto or council members who work to implement the gun legislation.
Breaking: Pgh Mayor blast DA over comments about gun legislation, telling Target 11 he was offended by DA.— Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) January 22, 2019
Today, Peduto fired back against Zappala with his challenge during an interview with Channel 11's Rick Earle.
