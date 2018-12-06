McCandless officers take vote of no confidence against police chief

McCANDLESS, Pa. - The McCandless Police Officers Association has taken a vote of no confidence against the embattled police chief, Channel 11 has learned.
Through sources, we have confirmed that 24 out of 29 members of the association affirmed the vote against Chief David DiSanti.
DiSanti and another officer were placed on leave in early November during an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct on the job.
The vote of no confidence shows that the rank and file members of the department do not have faith in the abilities of the chief to effectively complete his duties.
Channel 11 has learned the investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct on the job brought against the officers by a female is now complete.
We expect to learn the results during a town council meeting next week.
