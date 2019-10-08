PITTSBURGH - A woman had to be rescued from a tree on the side of Mt. Washington near the Mon Incline early Tuesday morning.
Police said just before 1 a.m., rescuers had to perform a tactical rescue to reach the woman on the hillside before she could be pulled to safety.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Investigators said she was walking on PJ McCardle with a suitcase when she saw a man she thought was following her. She said she dropped the suitcase and jumped over the fence near the incline because she was scared.
She slid down the hill and got stuck in a tree before she could be rescued.
TRENDING NOW:
- Nearly a dozen arrested after yearslong drug investigation
- Bacteria kills 3 infants at Pennsylvania hospital
- Penn State responds to letter criticizing football player's hair
- VIDEO: Crane lifts garbage truck that partially fell through concrete in Oakland
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}