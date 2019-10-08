  • Woman rescued after jumping over fence on McCardle Roadway

    By: Bradford Arick

    PITTSBURGH - A woman had to be rescued from a tree on the side of Mt. Washington near the Mon Incline early Tuesday morning.

    Police said just before 1 a.m., rescuers had to perform a tactical rescue to reach the woman on the hillside before she could be pulled to safety.

    Investigators said she was walking on PJ McCardle with a suitcase when she saw a man she thought was following her. She said she dropped the suitcase and jumped over the fence near the incline because she was scared.

    She slid down the hill and got stuck in a tree before she could be rescued.

