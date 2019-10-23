  • McDonald's general manager accused of stealing $241K from restaurant

    Updated:

    WILKINSBURG, Pa. - A man is accused of stealing $241,000 while he was the general manager of the McDonald's in Wilkinsburg.

    Charles Hobi allegedly stole the money all within a couple of months, according to the criminal complaint. 

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive breaking news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    The owner of the restaurant told police he was reviewing his bank records in January when he noticed a large amount of money missing.

    After asking his bank for a list of deposits made over the course of a few months, he found that there were daily deposits from McDonald's that were never made, according to the complaint. The owner reviewed surveillance footage and saw that Hobi pocketing daily receipts. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    The owner than approached Hobi, who did not deny stealing the money, according to police, who also told them he had a gambling addiction. A criminal complaint said that he "gambled it away," with intentions of paying it back.

    The owner immediately fired Hobi from his position. 

    Hobi turned himself in to district attorney detectives on Tuesday. He was arraigned and put in jail with bail set at $5,000.

    Hobi posted bond on Wednesday and will be released. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 31. 

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories