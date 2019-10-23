WILKINSBURG, Pa. - A man is accused of stealing $241,000 while he was the general manager of the McDonald's in Wilkinsburg.
Charles Hobi allegedly stole the money all within a couple of months, according to the criminal complaint.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive breaking news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The owner of the restaurant told police he was reviewing his bank records in January when he noticed a large amount of money missing.
After asking his bank for a list of deposits made over the course of a few months, he found that there were daily deposits from McDonald's that were never made, according to the complaint. The owner reviewed surveillance footage and saw that Hobi pocketing daily receipts.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Police in riot gear make arrests amid protests ahead of President Trump's visit
- Horror experience has 40-page waiver, medical check and is too scary to finish
- Looking for a new home? Antonio Brown's house now for sale at $2.3 million
- VIDEO: President Trump's visit to Pittsburgh forcing road closures Wednesday
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The owner than approached Hobi, who did not deny stealing the money, according to police, who also told them he had a gambling addiction. A criminal complaint said that he "gambled it away," with intentions of paying it back.
The owner immediately fired Hobi from his position.
Hobi turned himself in to district attorney detectives on Tuesday. He was arraigned and put in jail with bail set at $5,000.
Hobi posted bond on Wednesday and will be released. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 31.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}