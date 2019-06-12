McKEES ROCKS, Pa. - A woman was raped overnight behind a laundromat in McKees Rocks.
Police said it happened in Derby Alley behind Thrifty Dry Clean and Bubbles Laundromat just after 11 p.m.
Channel 11 talked with the victim over the phone, and she said she stepped outside the business to smoke when the suspect approached her and asked for a cigarette.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
She said that's when the attacker put a knife to her throat and said "walk or I'll stab you."
Detectives have identified the suspect as 24-year-old Nino Johnson. He's wanted on charges of aggravated sexual assault, rape, sexual assault, terroristic threats and more.
Police said Johnson is not in custody at the time and is known to frequent McKees Rocks and Pittsburgh's North Side.
Johnson is a black male, 5’ 8” tall, weighing approximately 175 lbs. with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium build.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477.
Tonight on 11 at 11, we're talking to the victim to hear more about her experience and asking police for more information about the attacker.
TRENDING NOW:
- Another American tourist died in Dominican Republic after drink from hotel minibar, family says
- Flames engulf tractor-trailer, fuel pumps at turnpike service plaza
- Funeral home to hold burial for veteran with no family, would like volunteers to attend service
- VIDEO: Search underway for person who shot dog then dumped him under bridge
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}