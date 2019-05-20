PITTSBURGH - Every time it rains in McKees Rocks, basements back up with sewage.
11 Investigates reported about problems in this neighborhood three years ago. Neighbors on Catherine and Gardner streets have dealt many times with this problem. They said they are thankful a new plan will make it a thing of the past.
Related Headlines
One of those people is Mary Ann Lubas. Sewage has flooded her home three times in less than two years.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
"It's been a nightmare. You can only imagine having sewage inches high in your basement, having to deal with it, clean it and then the health issues,” she said.
11 Investigates confirmed McKees Rocks borough will begin a major sewer project to fix the ongoing problem for people living on the two streets.
A $196,000 state grant is paying the lion’s share of the project. The borough only has to chip in about $30,000.
Borough officials hope to begin work on the project in June.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}