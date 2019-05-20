FREEDOM, Pa. - A Beaver County man is behind bars, accused in the death of his toddler stepson.
Police said the toddler died at a home in Freedom over the weekend.
Police said Ty Lucente, of Freedom, admitted to taking Suboxone, for which he didn’t have a prescription, and falling asleep on top of the 2-year-old boy.
Paramedics worked on the child for almost an hour, but could not revive him.
Lucente told police the toddler suffocated underneath him as he slept.
Police said Lucente was watching three other children, an infant, a 7-year-old and a 12-year-old at the time.
