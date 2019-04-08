McKEESPORT, Pa. - Christian Clark pleaded no contest to homicide and attempted homicide in the case where she’s accused of killing her 1-year-old son and trying to kill her 2-year-old daughter to get back at the children’s father who she believed was cheating on her.
Prosecutors played several videos and said Clark had been harming and threatening to harm her children for months.
Clark pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and endangering welfare and now faces life without parole. She will be sentenced on July 11.
