  • Medical marijuana facility opens in Natrona Heights

    Updated:

    NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa, - A new medical marijuana facility will open its doors today in Allegheny County. 

    Compassionate Certification Centers is holding a ribbon cutting at its new facility along Freeport Road in Natrona Heights.

    The office will provide medical certifications and evaluations for patients looking to use medical marijuana. 

    It will also provide guidance and continued treatment care.

    More than 35,000 Pennsylvania residents have already registered for the program. 

    Eligible patients must be diagnosed with one of the states 17 qualifying medical conditions. 
     

