Medical marijuana will soon be approved treatment option for opioid addiction

Medical marijuana will soon be a legal form of treatment for the opioid epidemic.
On Monday, the state health secretary said she will add opioid addiction to the list of approved conditions treated by marijuana in Pennsylvania.
And soon, dispensaries will be able to sell marijuana in leaf or flower form.
Experts say that should help with the supply problem.
It's also cheaper than the extracts and oils on sale now.
The plant forms should be available this summer.
