    NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - Nearly 1,000 motorcyclists gathered Sunday to remember and honor fallen New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw.

    To honor Shaw’s dedication to the communities where he lived and worked, organizers held a Memorial Scholarship Ride.

    The group met at Valley High School and traveled through the city of New Kensington and surrounding communities. 

    All proceeds of the event will go toward establishing a scholarship at the Allegheny County Police Academy in Shaw’s name.

    Shaw was shot and killed during a traffic stop in New Kensington on Nov. 17, 2017.  Rahmael Holt is awaiting trial in connection to his death. He’s facing the death penalty.

     

