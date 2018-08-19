NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - Nearly 1,000 motorcyclists gathered Sunday to remember and honor fallen New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw.
To honor Shaw’s dedication to the communities where he lived and worked, organizers held a Memorial Scholarship Ride.
The group met at Valley High School and traveled through the city of New Kensington and surrounding communities.
All proceeds of the event will go toward establishing a scholarship at the Allegheny County Police Academy in Shaw’s name.
Shaw was shot and killed during a traffic stop in New Kensington on Nov. 17, 2017. Rahmael Holt is awaiting trial in connection to his death. He’s facing the death penalty.
