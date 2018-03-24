Fallen Officer Brian Shaw's name to be added to National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial

New Kensington police officer Brian Shaw's name will be added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C.
Officer Shaw was fatally shot after a traffic stop back in November.
His name is being engraved in the memorial which will be unveiled at the annual candlelight vigil on May 13, according to our news partners at Trib-Live.
The vigil is the signature event of National Police Week in Washington D.C.
TRENDING NOW:
- City estimates 30,000 people participated in Pittsburgh 'March For Our Lives' event
- Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock, 4 others arrested on first night of IUPatty's
- Ross Twp. road partially shut down as police investigate multi-vehicle crash
- VIDEO: Space Enthusiast Says NASA Photographed ‘Alien Skeleton' on Mars
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}