  • Fallen Officer Brian Shaw's name to be added to National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial

    New Kensington police officer Brian Shaw's name will be added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C.

    Officer Shaw was fatally shot after a traffic stop back in November.

    His name is being engraved in the memorial which will be unveiled at the annual candlelight vigil on May 13, according to our news partners at Trib-Live.

    The vigil is the signature event of National Police Week in Washington D.C.

