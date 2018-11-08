  • Michael Bublé is bringing his 'love' tour to Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH - Singer Michael Bublé is coming to Pittsburgh.

    Bublé is bringing his "love" tour to PPG Paints Arena on Friday, Feb. 22.

    Bublé’s new album "love" will be available Nov. 16. Each ticket purchased for the tour will include a standard CD or digital copy of the album.

    Tickets will go on sale at Ticketmaster on Monday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m.

