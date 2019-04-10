0 Driver who nearly pinned officer with car arrested

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Ohio Township have arrested a man they say nearly pinned an officer with his car early Wednesday morning.

The officer was checking on the car, which was running with its lights on in the Park and Ride off Interstate 79 on Mount Nebo Road.

When the officer looked into the car, the driver was slumped over the steering wheel, Ohio Township Police Chief Joseph Hanny said.

“As he was tapping on the window, he noticed the male was passed out. He could see a hypodermic needle sitting next to him,” Hanny said.

The officer was eventually able to wake the man up, but he refused to get out of the car, which he backed into the police vehicle, according to Hanny. The officer was almost pinned between the vehicles.

“The officer is very well trained. He's a veteran officer. Luckily, he kept his cool about himself and was able to back up against his patrol unit,” Hanny said.

The officer then got in his patrol car and followed the man into Sewickley Heights, but he ended the slow-speed pursuit because of windy roads, police said.

Several hours later, around 1 p.m., police arrested the driver and identified him as Michael Cheskey. He is charged with assault of a law enforcement officer, fleeing or attempting to elude police, prohibited acts and reckless driving.

