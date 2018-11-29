  • New charges filed in death of man shot in Pittsburgh parking garage 15 years ago

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 4:40 p.m.

    New charges have been filed for the two men involved in the shooting.

    Marty Allen Armstrong Jr. and Lamont Fulton were charged and convicted for their roles in the 2003 shooting. Armstrong and Fulton are now charged with criminal homicide.

    Armstrong is currently incarcerated on charges related to this incident. Fulton is not.

    A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

    ORIGINAL STORY:

    The death of a man shot in a Pittsburgh parking garage 15 years ago has been ruled a homicide.

    On Jan. 3, 2003, Michael Lahoff was shot during an attempted robbery on the seventh floor of the Smithfield Liberty garage.

    The shooting left Lahoff paralyzed from the neck down and dependent on 24-hour care in a nursing home.

    Lahoff died earlier this week and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office determined he died because of his injuries.

    In 2005, Marty Armstrong, 20, was found guilty of attempted homicide and sentenced to 25-50 years in prison. Lamont Fulton, then 19, was found guilty of robbery, aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy and sentenced to 15-30 years in prison.

    Channel 11 is working to find out if additional charges will be filed against Armstrong and Fulton.

     

