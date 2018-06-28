  • Lawsuit planned over unrelated incident for officer who killed Antwon Rose

    PITTSBURGH - Channel 11 has confirmed a lawsuit is pending against the police officer charged with the death of Antwon Rose, 17.

    It stems from an unrelated incident that allegedly occurred while Michael Rosfeld was employed by the University of Pittsburgh.

    The incident happened on campus at the Garage Door Saloon in December 2017.

    More than one person was involved.

    The law firm filing the lawsuit, Robert Peirce & Associates, P.C., sent Channel 11 the following statement:

    "Robert Peirce & Associates, P.C. is filing a lawsuit on Monday, against Officer Michael Rosfeld, regarding allegations that took place at the Garage Door Saloon on December 9, 2017." 

    Attorneys won't say exactly what happened.

    A spokesperson for the University of Pittsburgh sent this statement: 

    "We are cooperating fully with the Allegheny County Police Department's ongoing investigation. We have turned over all information we have regarding Michael Rosfeld’s time as a Pitt police officer."

    Rosfeld worked at the University of Pittsburgh as a police officer from 2012 to January of this year.

    Before that, he worked part-time with Harmar Township Police for eight months and with the Oakmont Police Force from 2011-2013.

    Channel 11 also contacted Lee Merritt, the attorney representing the Rose family, who said he is also taking legal action against the University of Pittsburgh and the East Pittsburgh Police Department.

    Merritt will file a writ Friday in order to subpoena Rosfeld's employment records.

