PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said they will continue to monitor protest activities in response to the fatal shooting of Antwon Rose.

In a press release, officials said police have made it a priority to respect protesters' First Amendment rights while also ensuring public safety.

Pittsburgh police said there has been only one arrest so far during the protests -- a motorist who incited a crowd Friday night on East Ohio Street.

Police said they are still searching for the driver of the vehicle who drove through a crowd Friday night outside of PNC Park.

A city of Pittsburgh police officer is also being investigated for positing insensitive remarks on social media. They have been placed on modified duty pending investigation.

Officials said although the shooting did not occur within city limits or involve the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, protests will continue to happen within the city limits.

All Pittsburgh police officers will begin working 12-hour shifts starting Tuesday morning to keep the city safe. It will continue indefinitely, officials said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials released the following statement in a press release:

"This is a time of mourning and uncertainty. But we know that Pittsburgh is at its strongest when we are united, when we show empathy and understanding for our fellow human beings.

We all want justice. Until that process is completed, we ask all Pittsburghers -- from protesters to residents -- to continue being peaceful and respectful of each other, even in such distressing times."

