  • Local legislators look to update police use of force laws

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - State legislators are working on a bill to change the use of deadly force statute by police following the trial of Michael Rosfeld.

    Today, Channel 11 obtained a copy of the bill co-sponsored by Rep. Ed Gainey (D-East Liberty) and Rep. Summer Lee (D-Braddock) that’s being distributed to other House members for co-sponsorship.

    Referencing the shooting death of Antwon Rose, the bill would eliminate making an arrest as a justification for police using deadly force.

    It calls for de-escalation and non-lethal options before an officer would be allowed to resort to deadly force.

    Activists say they plan on fighting for the bill locally and in Harrisburg in the coming weeks.

    The fight to move the bill forward and why some lawmakers say it’s unlikely to pass on Channel 11 News starting at 5.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories