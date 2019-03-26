PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto is touting the city’s preparation and response to the acquittal of Michael Rosfeld.
Rosfeld’s trial for shooting and killing Antwon Rose last summer only took three and a half days, and by Friday night the jury had decided to find him not guilty.
Peduto said that in the day’s since, all the planning and hard work by public safety and other city groups has paid off.
“I was on the other side of the world Friday and sick to my stomach when the verdict came in,” he said.
