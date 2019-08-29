McCANDLESS, Pa. - The Milk Shake Factory will be holding a pep rally Friday to launch its new Shalieve Shake at the grand opening of its McCandless Crossing location.
Named after the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Ryan Shazier, the Shalieve Shake will be available for a limited time, with $1 from every shake sold being donated to the Shalieve Fight Foundation.
The Shalieve Shake is a strawberry shake with crushed cookies and cream, hot fudge and whipped cream. It’s topped with a chocolate Shalieve lion.
Shazier will make an appearance at the grand opening pep rally, which will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the McCandless location on Covenant Avenue.
The Milk Shake Factory posted the following details about the event on Facebook:
“Wear your black and gold, get ready for giveaways, a band, cheerleaders, a DJ, and the first 250 people in line can meet and get autographs from Pittsburgh Steelers' Ryan Shazier. Also, the first 50 people in line will get a sweet treat from The Milk Shake Factory!”
