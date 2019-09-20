  • Crews work to put out Millvale house fire

    MILLVALE, Pa. - Firefighters worked to put out flames at a house fire in Allegheny County Friday morning.

    The fire started just after 5 a.m. at a home on Logan Street in Millvale. 

    Investigators haven't released if there are any injuries or what caused the fire.

