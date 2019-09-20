PITTSBURGH - Concussions have forced a local high school football team to forfeit its game that was scheduled for Saturday.
Several players for Bishop Canevin High School have been diagnosed with concussions and have not been medically cleared to play, the school said in a letter to families.
We’re learning more about the school’s decision for Channel 11 Morning News.
The concussions, combined with other player injuries, have “placed our remaining roster in a potentially unsafe situation,” the letter said.
Concussions and potential complications down the line have been a topic of debate for athletes of all ages, including in professional sports.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
As of May, the NFL concussion fund had paid out nearly $500 million in its first two years, The Associated Press reported.
Retired players can seek awards of as much as $3 million for moderate dementia and $1.5 million for mild dementia, although most men would get far less based on their age and years in the league, according to The AP. The settlement resolves thousands of lawsuits that alleged the NFL long hid what it knew about the risk of concussions.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}