    By: Deena Winter  – Staff writer, Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

    A Minnesota home associated with famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright's son is on the verge of being replaced by a new upscale housing development, but the house itself it headed for Pennsylvania, not a landfill.

    Plymouth-based Zehnder Homes Inc., the developer that plans to covert the home's 11.5-acre estate into 13 homes, is working with Usonian Preservation Inc. to disassemble the home and rebuild it at Polymath Park in Acme, Westmoreland County. Usonian Preservation works to preserve the legacy of Frank Lloyd Wright at the park through tours, stays and community outreach programs.

