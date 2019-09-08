PERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - UPDATE 4:39 p.m. - State police said missing 3-year-old boy was found safe Sunday.
Police said they received a call that the boy was with his dad, Patrick Hile, at an address in Butler County.
The boy was given to CYS and was placed into foster care, according to police.
Hile was arrested on suspicion of endangering the welfare of a child and interfering with the custody of children.
State police are looking for a missing 3-year-old boy.
Investigators said they went to a home in Perry Township in Armstrong County on Friday with Children and Youth Services to take custody of the boy.
Police said his father, Patrick Hile, was seen going into the woods before they arrived.
State police believe the boy's father took him to a camp in the area of Armstrong Run, Hillvile and Seybertown roads, but so far the boy hasn't been found.
Anyone with information on the boy's whereabouts is asked to call state police in Kittanning at 724-543-2011.
