Friends and family came together Saturday to say goodbye to Nalani Johnson.
A funeral was held for the toddler one week after she was kidnapped from Penn Hills.
Nalani would have turned 2 in just a couple of weeks.
Download our WPXI News App to receive alerts as investigators continue to look into Nalani Johnson's death. CLICK HERE to find out how.
On Saturday, those who loved her gathered at Mount Ararat Baptist Church.
Police have charged Sharena Nancy with kidnapping Nalani. They say she got into an argument with Nalani's dad and took off with the toddler in the car.
Police found Nalani's body Tuesday in a Blairsville park.
The coroner said Nalani's cause of death will take about six weeks to determine, but it is expected to be ruled a homicide.
RELATED:
- Missing toddler found dead in Blairsville, sources tell Channel 11
- Search underway in Indiana Co. for abducted toddler
- What we know about abducted toddler Nalani Johnson
- Prayer event held as the search continues for toddler at the center of Amber Alert
- What we know about Sharena Nancy, woman charged with abduction of toddler
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}