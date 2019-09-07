  • Loved ones gather to say goodbye to Nalani Johnson

    Friends and family came together Saturday to say goodbye to Nalani Johnson.

    A funeral was held for the toddler one week after she was kidnapped from Penn Hills.

    Nalani would have turned 2 in just a couple of weeks.

    On Saturday, those who loved her gathered at Mount Ararat Baptist Church.

    Police have charged Sharena Nancy with kidnapping Nalani. They say she got into an argument with Nalani's dad and took off with the toddler in the car.

    Police found Nalani's body Tuesday in a Blairsville park.

    The coroner said Nalani's cause of death will take about six weeks to determine, but it is expected to be ruled a homicide.

