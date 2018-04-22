  • Missing brothers located, police say

    Updated:

    UPDATE (4/22 10 AM) The two brothers who went missing Friday have been found, police said. 

    Police said Amier Windsor, 12, and Robert Windsor Jr., 11, have been located. Pittsburgh police thanked all involved for their assistance in finding the boys. 

    ORIGINAL STORY: 

    Pittsburgh Police are currently seeking assistance in finding two brothers Saturday. 

    Police said Amier Windsor, 12, and Robert Windsor Jr., 11, went missing Friday around 5 p.m.

    According to a release, the two brothers are known to frequent the Brookline area. 

    Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call police at 412-323-7800. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Missing brothers located, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 injured, 1 in critical condition after South Side hit-and-run; driver…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police searching for suspected shoplifter who struck officer with…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police arrest man accused of kidnap, rape

  • Headline Goes Here

    Business owners across Pittsburgh receiving violations for signs on…