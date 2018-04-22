UPDATE (4/22 10 AM) The two brothers who went missing Friday have been found, police said.
Police said Amier Windsor, 12, and Robert Windsor Jr., 11, have been located. Pittsburgh police thanked all involved for their assistance in finding the boys.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Pittsburgh Police are currently seeking assistance in finding two brothers Saturday.
Police said Amier Windsor, 12, and Robert Windsor Jr., 11, went missing Friday around 5 p.m.
According to a release, the two brothers are known to frequent the Brookline area.
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call police at 412-323-7800.
TRENDING NOW:
- Victim of deadly accident in Westmoreland County identified
- CDC expands warning of romaine lettuce; Giant Eagle not impacted, company says
- Metro Atlanta town prepares for neo-Nazi rally, possible clashes
- VIDEO: Business owners across Pittsburgh receiving violations for signs on their buildings
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}