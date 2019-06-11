  • Man reported missing found safe

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police have found a man who was missing and believed to be endangered, but the cirumstances around it are still under investigation.

    Jerry Marshall, 58, of the Hill District was last seen Monday at his home around 5:45 a.m.

    Police said Tuesday that he had been found and taken to the hospital.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7800.

