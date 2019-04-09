  • Police asking for help finding missing man who may need medical attention

    PITTSBURGH - Police are asking for your help finding a missing man who may need medical attention.

    Edward Lanigan, 65, was last seen near the VA hospital in Oakland around 2 p.m. Tuesday. 

    At the time he was wearing a tan jacket, blue jeans and tan shoes.

    Lanigan is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall with brown eyes, gray hair and a gray beard. Police said he weighs around 180 pounds.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Missing Person detectives at 412-323-7141.

