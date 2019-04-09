PITTSBURGH - Police in Pittsburgh are searching for a missing 15-year-old who hasn’t been seen since yesterday.
Jaydin Eleam was last seen in the Mt. Oliver area Monday.
He’s described as being 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 205 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Missing Person detectives at 412-323-7141.
