    PITTSBURGH - Police in Pittsburgh are searching for a missing 15-year-old who hasn’t been seen since yesterday.

    Jaydin Eleam was last seen in the Mt. Oliver area Monday.

    He’s described as being 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 205 pounds.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Missing Person detectives at 412-323-7141.

