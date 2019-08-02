A U.S. Marshal's Service news release says Gracelynn June Scritchfield was found Thursday in Pecos, Texas. News outlets report the statement says her father, 26-year-old Arlie Edward Hetrick III, was arrested on West Virginia and federal warrants. He's being held in the Reeves County, Texas, jail pending a hearing. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.
Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Alex Neville says the girl appeared to be in good health and has been turned over to child protective services. An Amber Alert was issued for the girl on July 22 after she was reported missing in Fairmont.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mother seen driving with child in lap while on cellphone
- ‘You're gonna kill me': Body cameras show man's death at hands of Dallas cops
- Toddler dies after drowning in family pool, police say
- RAW VIDEO: Hit and run at 7th Ave and Fort Duquesne Blvd
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}