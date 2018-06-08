  • Moe's to give away free tacos in Pittsburgh during food truck tour

    PITTSBURGH - Moe's Southwest Grill will be giving away free tacos in Pittsburgh on Friday as part of its taco tour.

    The tour is to introduce Moe's fans to their newest menu item -- the Three Amigos tacos. 

    The food truck will be in Mellon Square from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

