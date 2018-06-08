PITTSBURGH - Moe's Southwest Grill will be giving away free tacos in Pittsburgh on Friday as part of its taco tour.
The tour is to introduce Moe's fans to their newest menu item -- the Three Amigos tacos.
The food truck will be in Mellon Square from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Click here for more information.
TRENDING NOW:
- Naked man ran through Pittsburgh after being assaulted, robbed, police say
- Chef, author TV star Anthony Bourdain dead at 61
- Family, friends frantic to find man believed to have drowned
- VIDEO: Crescent Township smokestack implosion
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}