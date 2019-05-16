0 Mom desperate for help turns to wrong man, loses thousands of dollars

A constable moonlighting as an Uber driver is accused of taking advantage of a passenger and getting thousands of dollars from her.

According to police, he promised to help her get custody of her child if she paid him.

You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

Anthony Cioppa was arraigned on charges Wednesday.

“I’m doing everything to get my baby and you took that from me,” said Tiarra Reardon. “He said, 'Well, this isn’t my full-time job, I’m a constable.'”

TRENDING NOW:

Reardon told Channel 11 she needed help getting custody of her child and asked him for legal advice.

“He was going to be my investigator and help me get my case settled,” she said. "Initially, I gave him $3,250 to start it off."

While she said Cioppa did a little work, she caught him in a lie and panicked, demanding her money back.

She told Channel 11 he gave her a handwritten promise to pay but eventually stopped responding.

Feeling helpless, Reardon said she called the law firm Cioppa claimed to work for.

"We were very shocked. We never do business like that," said Karen Meyers, an attorney who said her firm doesn't collect retainers or have non-lawyers secure business for them. "He’s never worked for our law firm.”

Reardon has a custody hearing this week but told Channel 11 she now can't afford an attorney.

Cioppa is charged with theft by deception.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.