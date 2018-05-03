Mom of victim, suspect's mother enter plea deals in death of 4-year-old

BUTLER, Pa. - The mother charged in connection with the death of her 4-year-old son entered into a plea agreement in Butler County Thursday.
Mackenzie Peters entered into a plea agreement and was sentenced to 36 months probation for her involvement in the death of Bentley Miller.
According to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 11 News, Bentley suffered abuse several days before he died. Police found a burn mark on the boy's hand, which police believe was from an iron. Investigators said Peters knew about the burn, but did not seek medical treatment.
Peters was charged with felony child endangerment. She is facing attempted homicide charges in an unrelated case.
Kristen Herold also entered into a plea agreement. She was facing a charge of child endangerment.
Herold was sentenced to 30 to 60 months in jail.
Police said Herold picked up Bentley right after the assault and did not take him to the hospital for his injuries.
Her son, Keith Jordan Lambing, is charged with one count of criminal homicide in connection with the boy's death.
WPXI’s Amy Marcinkiewicz was the only reporter in the courtroom for the sentencing, where she got reaction from family and prosecutors. She’s going through the interviews to bring you more for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
