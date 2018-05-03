HARRISBURG, Pa. - Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday nearly 3 million Pennsylvanians were impacted by the Facebook privacy breach.
Shapiro said the Facebook data was shared with Cambridge Analytica and other third parties.
In March, Shapiro led a coalition of attorneys general in sending a letter demanding answers from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the social network’s privacy protections and business practices.
“Nearly a quarter of the Commonwealth’s residents, 22 percent, had their personal data compromised by Facebook’s privacy breach,” Shapiro said. “Businesses like Facebook must take significant steps to better protect their users’ privacy and personal data.”
Shapiro said the investigation is ongoing.
Cambridge Analytica officials announced Wednesday the company would close and enter bankruptcy proceedings in the United Kingdom.
