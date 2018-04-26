  • Mom wants school district to take responsibility for 'bullying' her

    MONROEVILLE, Pa. - A Gateway parent is asking the district to take responsibility for allegedly bullying her after they say she broke the law by getting on her child’s bus without permission.

    She claims that when the district didn’t do anything about her son being bullied by another child, she confronted the child on the bus.

    Tonight on 11 at 11, we’ll show you video of the incident in question. Hear from this mom and what the district had to say. 

    As a result, she’s been banned from one of her children’s classrooms and told Channel 11 it isn’t fair. 

