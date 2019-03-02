Monessen city leaders will now be fined for missing council meetings

MONESSEN, Pa. - A Westmoreland County city will now punish the mayor and council members for missing a meeting without a good reason.
Monessen Mayor Matt Shorraw has missed 26 straight meetings and another council member has only attended one meeting since last February.
Leaders passed a new ordinance that would make being absent a fineable offense if they didn't have a good enough reason.
