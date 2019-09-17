MONROEVILLE, Pa. - Officers raided the home of a Monroeville public works employee, finding marijuana, heroin, cocaine and other drugs, according to police.
Police say Christopher Masters admitted to selling drugs.
Neighbors said they were frightened when they saw all the police officers at his home.
"I feared that someone was dead. We had no idea what was going on," said Kathy Fennell.
In a joint operation, the Office of Attorney General and the Monroeville and Penn Hills police departments also found cash, guns, steroids and testosterone at the home.
Masters was arrested and posted bail. There was no answer when Channel 11 knocked on his door.
