WHITEHALL BOROUGH, Pa. - Police are actively searching for a woman who has been missing since last week, and a suspect in her disappearance is in custody, officials said.

Elizabeth Wiesenfeld, 67, last spoke to her family April 29.

When her family couldn't get in touch with her the next day, and she didn't show up for work, her daughter reported her missing to police.

Police found blood in Wiesenfeld's bed and then learned a person in a mask had used her debit card at a PNC Bank in Whitehall. The masked person is believed to be Douglas Berry, who is a handyman employed by Wiesenfeld to take care of several properties, police said.

The investigation has led police to search a large wooded area in Liberty, Lincoln and Glassport boroughs. Police would not say what led them there. Officers were not able to find her, but they are still investigating.

While no charges have been filed, a McKeesport home was searched in connection to the case.

Police found a gun in the house and arrested Berry on weapons-related charges, not Wiesenfeld's disappearance. However, officials said Tuesday that Berry is a suspect and he is not cooperating with police.

