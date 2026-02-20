Man facing charges after 2 children found left alone in Pittsburgh home test positive for cocaine

PITTSBURGH — A father is facing charges after police say both of his kids tested positive for cocaine.

Jason Mallery was charged with two counts of endangering welfare on Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, a CYF worker found the children, aged 10 and five, were found home alone on Mayville Avenue in Brookline on Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. during a welfare check.

The children underwent a physical at UPMC Children’s Hospital, per standard operations, and both tested positive for cocaine, police say.

Pittsburgh Police said they got a search warrant and served it at the home. There, they reported finding numerous narcotics and a stamp bag inside Mallery’s pants pocket. He was home during the search.

Mallery allegedly told police the children had been staying in the house for about three months and admitted to using medetomidine, fentanyl and crack recently, police say.

