PITTSBURGH - A 15-year-old Moon Area High School student was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Children's Hospital after an accident while practicing gymnastics.
Channel 11's Renee Wallace has learned the accident happened at the Moon Area Middle School gym during recreational use by the Moon Area Gymnastics Association, and not during a school event.
We are working to learn more about the girl's condition and what the gymnastics association says happened for Channel 11 News at 5.
TRENDING NOW:
- Motorcyclist accused of trying to run over state trooper on Parkway West
- Man attacked by 2 pit bulls on Mount Washington
- Kennywood is now a Certified Autism Center
- VIDEO: Dog found swimming 135 miles offshore in Gulf of Thailand, rescued by oil rig workers
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}