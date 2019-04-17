  • Teen flown to hospital after gymnastics accident in Moon

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A 15-year-old Moon Area High School student was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Children's Hospital after an accident while practicing gymnastics.

    Channel 11's Renee Wallace has learned the accident happened at the Moon Area Middle School gym during recreational use by the Moon Area Gymnastics Association, and not during a school event.

    We are working to learn more about the girl's condition and what the gymnastics association says happened for Channel 11 News at 5.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories